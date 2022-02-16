Shreyas Iyer named Kolkata Knight Riders captain

Kolkata Knight Riders roped in Shreyas Iyer for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore in the recently concluded IPL Auctions and on Wednesday named him as the captain of the team. Iyer was expected to be in huge demand in the mega auction and unsurprisingly, the 27-year-old youngster triggered a bidding war between Delhi Capitals and the Knight Riders before the latter had the last laugh in the auction proceedings.

Iyer, who had missed the first part of IPL 2021 in India due to a shoulder injury, had to leave Delhi Capital’s leadership role and the team’s captaincy was handed over to Rishabh Pant, who led the side for the entire season even after Iyer came back.

Shreyas Iyer will lead KKR in IPL 2022. (Source: KKR)Accepting captaincy of KKR, Shreyas Iyer, in a statement released said, “ I am extremely honoured to have gotten the opportunity to lead a prestigious team like KKR. The IPL as a tournament brings the best players from different countries and cultures together and I look forward to leading this great group of very talented individuals.

I would like to thank the owners, management and support staff of KKR for giving me the opportunity to lead this team and I am confident that we will find the right synergies to achieve the team’s goals. Kolkata and The Eden Gardens have a very rich history when it comes to Indian cricket and I look forward to contributing to this rich history and making our fans proud of us as a team! Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo!”

Head Coach Brendon McCullum expressed his excitement around the decision and said “India’s brightest future leaders in Shreyas Iyer, take the reins at KKR. I’ve enjoyed Shreyas’ game and his captaincy skills from afar and now will look forward to working closely with him to drive forward the success and style of play we want at KKR”

Venky Mysore, CEO & MD of KKR said, “We are delighted firstly to have been able to successfully bid for Shreyas in the IPL auction & to have the opportunity for him to lead #TeamKKR. He has impressed one & all as a quality batsman at the highest level & we are confident that he will excel as a leader of #TeamKKR.”