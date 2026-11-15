‘Wasn’t a series for batsmen’: Iyer lauds bowlers after India clinch series vs NZ

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India skipper Shreyas Iyer heaped praises on his bowlers after winning the 5th and final match against New Zealand on Sunday. Iyer said that the bowlers stood up to the occasion and delivered under challenging conditions to secure the 3-1 ODI series win.
“If you see the whole series, it wasn’t a series for batsmen. The way the bowlers bowled, they stood up to the occasion and definitely were confident enough to see to it that they would get the team through irrespective of the conditions,” Iyer said after the 22-run win.
“I think that’s the mindset of all the players that we need and the character each and every individual possesses. It’s top notch,” he added.
Iyer also said that frequent changes could make things challenging for players, but added that the team was determined not to use the circumstances as an excuse. India had to contend with seaming conditions, small boundaries and frequent weather interruptions, while their top order struggled to provide solid starts. Also, they had to let go of regular captain Shubman Gill and in-form pacer Gurnoor Brar so that they could join the Test team.
“Yes, absolutely. It, at some point of time, becomes challenging for the players when there’s chopping and changing. They need to acclimatise to the condition and adapt. But we didn’t want to give any excuse. We just wanted to live up to our expectations, and every individual was just willing to come out here and give his best,” he said.
Arshdeep Singh produced a fine 3/30 spell as India beat New Zealand by 22 runs, while also ending the Kiwis’ 11-series unbeaten streak at home. India had earlier beaten New Zealand 3-2 in the five-match T20I series.
After being bowled out for 209, the Indian pacers kept a tight lid on the Kiwi batters, with regular strikes also helping their cause. Chasing 210, New Zealand were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs, with Dean Foxcroft (31) being the highest scorer.
Earlier, India endured another ordinary batting display to be shot out for a mere 209. Axar Patel (46) and Ishan Kishan (46) produced the only knocks of note for India.
(With agency inputs)