‘Wasn’t a series for batsmen’: Iyer lauds bowlers after India clinch series vs NZ

India skipper Shreyas Iyer heaped praises on his bowlers after winning the 5th and final match against New Zealand on Sunday. Iyer said that the bowlers stood up to the occasion and delivered under challenging conditions to secure the 3-1 ODI series win.

“If you see the whole series, it wasn’t a series for batsmen. The way the bowlers bowled, they stood up to the occasion and definitely were confident enough to see to it that they would get the team through irrespective of the conditions,” Iyer said after the 22-run win.

“I think that’s the mindset of all the players that we need and the character each and every individual possesses. It’s top notch,” he added.