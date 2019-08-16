I love to go out and bat when dressing room is tense: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is hogging the limelight again as the 24-year-old batter played a big role in India’s 2-0 series win against the West Indies with captain Virat Kohli who excelled as usual with back back-to-centuries.

Kohli and Iyer had partnerships of 125 and 120 in the second and third ODIs under tricky situations respectively.In the third ODI, Iyer came out when India were at a spot of bother at 91 for 3 in the 13th over while chasing a revised target of 255 from 35 overs.

His counter-attacking 65 from 41 balls took the pressure off Kohli, who remained not out on 114, and changed the complexion of the game. Shreyas Iyer appeared on Chahal TV and told his teammate that his best will come out when the team is in under pressure. Further, he revealed that he would like to carry the weight of expectations on his shoulders when the pressure is on.

“I am very happy. And also, I want to come out to bat in this kind of tough situation when everybody in the dressing room is nervous. I love it because the (complexion of the) match can change and anything can happen in the team position,” he told Yuzvendra Chahal.

Iyer hit five sixes during his 41-ball knock -two each off the bowling of Roston Chase and Fabian Allen and one-off Carlos Brathwaite – and he joked he was taking “revenge” for Chahal being hit for maximum runs by Nicholas Pooran during the West Indies innings.

“I have to take revenge for our bowler being hit. He (Pooran) is a fine batsman but since Chahal has been hit I am angry and so will have to take the revenge,” Iyer joked. Asked by Chahal what he had during the breakfast before the match, Iyer said, “I did routine and had my breakfast. I ate three eggs.”