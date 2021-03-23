Shreyas Iyer injures left shoulder while fielding

Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. (BCCI)

India batsman Shreyas Iyer was taken off the field after he injured his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England here on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the eighth over of the England innings when Shreyas dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.

“Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won’t take any further part in the game. Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won’t take the field,” BCCI said in a release during the second innings.

UPDATE – Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game. Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field.

Shreyas looked in pain and walked off the field while holding his shoulder, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of the IPL beginning April 9. He captains Delhi Capitals in the premier T20 event.

An update from the BCCI on the extent of his injury is awaited.

The Mumbaikar had perished cheaply while batting.