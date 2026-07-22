Shreyas Iyer on India’s Ireland lessons: ‘We got a reality check’

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India captain Shreyas Iyer said the team had received a “reality check” during its recent tour of Ireland and stressed that adapting quickly to unfamiliar conditions would be key as they look to return to winning ways against Zimbabwe in the first T20I on Thursday.
“We have to adapt as soon as possible. Because that’s what happened with us in Ireland. We got a sort of a reality check. So here, as soon as we create awareness and execute properly, the results will go our way,” Iyer said at the pre-match press conference in Harare on Wednesday.
Zimbabwe will be heavy underdogs, but recent results don’t allow India to take any opposition lightly.
“Their team will be good in terms of preparation. They will have a good idea about the ground,” Iyer noted.
Ready to get going in Harare 🙌
🎥 Hear from Captain Shreyas Iyer on the excitement for the #ZIMvIND T20I series 💙#TeamIndia | @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/PvR9CHVoMd
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2026
The skipper said the lessons from India’s 0-4 T20I series defeat to England had reinforced the need for greater “presence of mind, awareness and adaptability” in overseas conditions.
“We had a rough patch in England. But a lot of positives came out of that. We got to know what we have to build as a team going forward, what kind of presence of mind, awareness, and adaptability we need once we step onto the field.
“This is going to be a great challenge for us. Some of us are playing for the first time, so the quicker we adapt, the better result we would have,” he said.
Iyer admitted that the turnaround between the ODI series in England and the Zimbabwe T20Is had been demanding. He was part of ODI series decider at Lord’s on Sunday, and would have to turn up for a game in a different continent after just a three-day gap.
“Not going to lie, it’s definitely very challenging. We came yesterday, today is practice, and tomorrow is the match again. It’s challenging but fun.”
Iyer also reflected on his own journey back from a serious injury, saying the rehabilitation period made him mentally stronger as he prepares to lead a young Indian side.
“It has made me more confident as an individual, because when you overcome the injury phase, it makes you very positive.
“You work on your skills, you work on your strengths and weaknesses, and I have this feeling that when you overcome this barrier as an individual, it makes you stronger as a person, and whatever challenges you face on the field, you know you can overcome it quickly,” the right-hander said.
“There can be ups and downs, but the quicker you analyse, and the quicker you execute stuff the way you want to, you are in a great space of mind, and at the end of the day, it’s beneficial for the team as well,” he added.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.