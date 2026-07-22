Shreyas Iyer on India’s Ireland lessons: ‘We got a reality check’

Iyer admitted that the turnaround between the ODI series in England and the Zimbabwe T20Is had been demanding. He was part of ODI series decider at Lord’s on Sunday, and would have to turn up for a game in a different continent after just a three-day gap. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

India captain Shreyas Iyer said the team had received a “reality check” during its recent tour of Ireland and stressed that adapting quickly to unfamiliar conditions would be key as they look to return to winning ways against Zimbabwe in the first T20I on Thursday.

“We have to adapt as soon as possible. Because that’s what happened with us in Ireland. We got a sort of a reality check. So here, as soon as we create awareness and execute properly, the results will go our way,” Iyer said at the pre-match press conference in Harare on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe will be heavy underdogs, but recent results don’t allow India to take any opposition lightly.