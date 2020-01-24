Follow Us:
'Watch out for the next big thing- Shreyas Iyer'

Shreyas Iyer built on KL Rahul's (56 off 27 balls) blazing start and Virat Kohli's useful 45 off 32 balls as India made short work of a 204-run target, knocking it off with an over to spare.

Published: January 24, 2020
Shreyas Iyer enhanced his reputation of a finisher with a scintillating 29-ball-58. (Source: Twitter)

The immensely talented Shreyas Iyer enhanced his reputation of a finisher with a scintillating 29-ball-58 as India crushed New Zealand by six wickets in a high-scoring first T20 International on Friday.

Iyer built on KL Rahul’s (56 off 27 balls) blazing start and Virat Kohli’s useful 45 off 32 balls as India made short work of a 204-run target, knocking it off with an over to spare.

Reflecting on his swashbuckling innings, Iyer said: “Amazing to win a game overseas and finishing not out is special. We had lost quick wickets, so we had to build partnerships. We always knew we can score runs because this is a small ground. Looking forward to similar support in the remaining games as well.”

Meanwhile, losing captain Kane Williamson said: “We knew we had to score over 200 with this being a used surface. Credit to India for the way they played. Taking pace off seemed to be working okay, but it was tough to execute because India put us under pressure constantly. But we do need to find ways to pick up some wickets”

