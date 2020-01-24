‘Watch out for the next big thing- Shreyas Iyer’

Shreyas Iyer enhanced his reputation of a finisher with a scintillating 29-ball-58. (Source: Twitter) Shreyas Iyer enhanced his reputation of a finisher with a scintillating 29-ball-58. (Source: Twitter)

The immensely talented Shreyas Iyer enhanced his reputation of a finisher with a scintillating 29-ball-58 as India crushed New Zealand by six wickets in a high-scoring first T20 International on Friday.

Iyer built on KL Rahul’s (56 off 27 balls) blazing start and Virat Kohli’s useful 45 off 32 balls as India made short work of a 204-run target, knocking it off with an over to spare.

Reflecting on his swashbuckling innings, Iyer said: “Amazing to win a game overseas and finishing not out is special. We had lost quick wickets, so we had to build partnerships. We always knew we can score runs because this is a small ground. Looking forward to similar support in the remaining games as well.”

You’ve seen the rise of #ViratKohli, of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and now KL Rahul too. Watch out for the next big thing – @ShreyasIyer15 Such ease and composure despite playing in New Zealand for the first time! #NZvsIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 24, 2020

Fantastic win for India to start the New Zealand tour. A record 4th time that India have chased 200+ in T20 I. Good all round batting effort with Rahul, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer playing beauties. And under the circumstances,some really tight bowling from Bumrah and Chahal #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/qTGdXDBas3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 24, 2020

Top knock by Shreyas. Top win by India. India’s Third highest run-chase fighting the away conditions and jet-lag. Well done 👍 #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 24, 2020

Wow, what a finish! Shreyas Iyer has played innings of the match to take India from a sort of crisis to commanding victory — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 24, 2020

Made it look easy. Had said India would win in 19.4. May not go that far! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 24, 2020

Meanwhile, losing captain Kane Williamson said: “We knew we had to score over 200 with this being a used surface. Credit to India for the way they played. Taking pace off seemed to be working okay, but it was tough to execute because India put us under pressure constantly. But we do need to find ways to pick up some wickets”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd