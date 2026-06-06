Shreyas Iyer: The Captain India kept waiting

India have won two T20 World Cups since Shreyas Iyer last played a T20 international. He watched both from outside, not in disgrace, not after a public falling out, but in a kind of administrative limbo that Indian cricket occasionally inflicts on players it cannot quite place. Now, in a sudden turn of events, Iyer has not just been recalled to the side but also named T20 captain, replacing the World T20 winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

In those two and a half years, Iyer built what may be the strongest leadership CV in Indian T20 cricket. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024, finishing top of the table and winning the final by eight wickets. “I personally felt I didn’t get the recognition I wanted after winning the IPL,” he said. “But at the end of the day, as long as you have self-integrity and you keep doing the right things when no one is watching, that is more important.” He didn’t name anyone.

Then KKR didn’t retain him. “I was part of the conversation, but wasn’t completely in the mix,” he told GQ India. He moved to Punjab Kings and took them to the final in 2025 for the first time in eleven years. In IPL 2026 he scored his maiden IPL century, an unbeaten 101 in a must-win match against Lucknow Super Giants, reaching it with a six. He is the only player to have captained three different IPL franchises to a final. In 101 matches as captain his win percentage stands at 54.45. At KKR in 2022, Pat Cummins, then Australia’s Test captain, played under him and said publicly: “Wherever Shreyas wants to bowl me, I am happy.”

When Punjab paid Rs 26.75 crore at the 2025 auction, Ricky Ponting, who has worked with Iyer across three stints at Delhi Capitals, KKR and Punjab Kings, explained the decision simply: “We wanted the best possible Indian captain. We got our man.” On Iyer’s swagger at the crease he was equally direct: “He walked out with a certain amount of swagger about him because he’s confident. He knows if he does his little things right, then he can’t fail.” After the IPL 2026 century he described the dressing room effect: “The moment he stands in front of the group and speaks, not a single eyeball leaves a single word he says.”

The short-ball vulnerability had followed Iyer for years. He knew it. “People said I would never fix my short-ball problem,” he told JioStar during IPL 2026. “That triggered me. I wanted to prove them wrong.” When his BCCI central contract was withdrawn, he told his KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit simply: “Sir, I’ll prove it.” The change he describes is specific: “Earlier, I would just take a single or try to keep the ball down. But now my mindset has changed. If I see a short ball in my zone, I am going to hit it for a six.” Behind it were 50 overs and over 300 balls in a single practice session, facing real bowlers to build what he calls clarity of movement.

The day before a match in IPL 2026, Iyer pulled Nehal Wadhera aside. “Tu khel bindaas, pressure lena mera kaam hai,” he told him, you play freely, it’s my job to take the pressure. “He enjoys the pressure, that’s why you can see it in his batting,” Wadhera told reporters. In IPL 2025, with Punjab chasing history against Mumbai Indians, Shashank Singh was run out attempting a casual single at a critical moment and publicly scolded by his captain. Then Iyer hit an unbeaten 87 to take the team into the final and took Shashank out for dinner. “I deserve it. Shreyas should have slapped me,” Shashank told The Indian Express. “But later, he took me out for dinner.” Standards held, relationship preserved.

The questions about Iyer are not about character but about context. He will walk in as captain without those foundations, to players who know him by reputation more than by habit. A franchise dressing room is built over months, on shared history and accumulated trust. An international one asks him to start again. India’s number four has been a revolving door since he was last in contention. His instinct for a match situation, when to anchor, when to accelerate, is precisely what that position has been missing. The England tour in July, five T20Is followed by three ODIs, gives him time to build what IPL franchises handed him gradually.

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When his central contract was withdrawn, he told his coach he would prove it. When the selectors looked elsewhere for two and a half years, he went quiet and fixed what needed fixing. No Indian T20 captain has arrived with a franchise record this extensive, or with this much time spent quietly earning it.