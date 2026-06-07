I don’t have to change my personality: Shreyas on getting India captaincy gig

India's Shreyas Iyer during the fifth T20 International between India and Australia held at the The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on the 3rd December 2023. (Sportzpics)

India’s new T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Suryakumar Yadav, reacted to the news, saying that it was a great challenge to lead the team but he won’t have to change his personality and be under someone else’s shadow. Iyer, who last played a T20I match for India in 2023, was brought in as the new India captain on Saturday in Mumbai.

“I obviously loved challenges growing up, especially being from Mumbai where cricket is pretty big, the competition is high, every other kid on the street, they want to represent Mumbai asnd I faced a lot of challenges growing up. So my mindset was always about winning against everyone that I challenge. Whether it’s about learning or winning, that’s secondary but the more fun you have growing up, the more competitive nature you have, especially while playing cricket or any other sport in general, I think that takes you to another level and you want to take that sort of responsibility even when I have got this job right now or responsibility as a captain,” Iyer said in a PTI video.