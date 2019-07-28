‘Was difficult to not get selected for the World Cup’: Shreyas Iyer looks to grasp India opportunity against West Indies

Shreyas Iyer, who can be expected to be part of the India middle order in the upcoming series against West Indies, said he wants to grasp the second opportunity he has been given to cement his place in the national team. The 24-year-old, who last played for India in February 2018, has been rewarded with a recall for his consistent performances over the last year, but he says it was difficult to be overlooked for the World Cup.

Speaking to PTI on Sunday, Iyer said, “It was difficult to not get selected (in the World Cup squad). It was my dream to play the World Cup for my country. I know there are a few opportunities that I got, but unfortunately the team combination was such that it didn’t demand me to be there.”

However, Iyer is eager to make his opportunity count now that he is part of the squad headed for the Caribbean. “Yes there was a lot of buzz about me before the World Cup selection because I was consistent…It will definitely reap benefits and help me in future when I play for India,” he said.

Iyer was part of the India A team which recently beat West Indies A in a five-match unofficial ODI series in West Indies. In two of the victories, his half-centuries – 61* and 77 – were instrumental in the Indian side’s victory. In the recent IPL season as well, he was in fine form at the helm of Delhi Capitals.

Even in his limited opportunities for the senior India side, it has been hard to find fault with Iyer. He has an ODI average of 42 from six matches. He has batted in five innings, scoring two half-centuries.

Speaking about his stop-start international career so far, Iyer said, “If you are really a good talent, then you need a certain amount of chances to prove yourself and get acclimatised to the conditions. If you keep coming in and going out, it doesn’t really set a good pattern for one’s self-belief.”

“Yes, you tend to lose patience but selection is not in your hands. All you can do is perform, perform and perform,” he said.

India and West Indies will play three ODIs and two Test matches against each other between August 8 and August 30.