Shreyas would want a spot in T20I squad first: Zaheer on Iyer as India captain

The Punjab Kings have got off to a dream start to the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and captain Shreyas Iyer has been racking up the plaudits for the way he has led the side and for his own performances with the bat. It has led to some calls for Iyer to be considered as a candidate to lead the Indian limited overs teams and former fast bowler Zaheer Khan has said that while this could be a consideration later on, the 31-year-old would first be looking to become a regular in the Indian T20I team.

“First, being part of the T20 setup will be on his mind,” said Zaheer on Cricbuzz. “Captaincy, I am not sure if he is thinking about that right now. He can be a contender in due course because he has been captaining franchises for a while now and has been succesfull. So he clearly has that mindset.”