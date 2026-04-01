IPL | Shreyas Iyer on hand injury: ‘It’s the same as it was before. I don’t want to jinx anything’

Shreyas Iyer gets checked by physios after he was hit on the hand. (Express Photo | Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was hit flush on his wrist by a shot hit by teammate Cooper Connolly on Tuesday in their Indian Premier League match vs the Gujarat Titans. He looked in considerable pain as the physio checked on him and was dismissed on the very next delivery.

After the match though, Iyer said that the wrist was the same as it was before and he did not want to jinx anything. “All I can say, it’s nice. It’s the same as it was before. I don’t want to jinx anything. I just want to stay positive and hopefully everything comes out right,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony when asked about the injury.