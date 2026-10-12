Shreyas Iyer hails India bowlers’ execution of plans after 3rd T20I win vs West Indies

Arshdeep Singh of India celebrates the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford of West Indies during the 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies at the Holkar Stadium, Indore, India on October 11, 2026. Photo: SurjeetYadav / CREIMAS for BCCI

India beat the West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. As has been the case throughout this tour, it was another high-scoring fixture with the West Indies looking capable of chasing down a target of 224 runs at one point. Captain Shreyas Iyer was all praise for the manner in which his bowlers executed their plans in Indore.

“It was wonderful because the bowlers were pretty confident with what they wanted to execute,” said Iyer in the post-match presentation ceremony. “The clarity was much more visible. They were decisive in their execution and when I was passing the ball to them, each and every bowler was up for the challenge and that’s what you want.”