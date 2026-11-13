‘Huge difference between wickets between innings’: Shreyas Iyer after loss to NZ

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India skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the change in the pitch between the two innings was responsible for India’s batting collapse in the 4th ODI match in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Matt Henry ripped apart India’s batting lineup as the Men in Blue were skittled out for just 89 in a chase of 333, losing by a massive 244 runs.
“A tough one, I guess, to take that. There was a huge difference between the wickets between innings. But also credit where it’s due, the way Henry bowled in the right areas right from ball one. I think that was sensational. We tried almost everything in the first innings, the way they were playing on the rise. And we thought that the wicket was better to bat on, considering they got 330 after that. Obviously a couple of dropped catches, but that definitely happens in a game,” Iyer said at the presentation ceremony.
“But yeah, when we got into the dressing room, we thought that we would be cruising through the chase as well. But the way the ball was seaming in and out, you couldn’t basically decide from inside that this is how I’m going to play. Or even if you saw the wickets, no one threw the wicket away. It was good deliveries,” he added.
Iyer, who is the stand-in skipper for the 4th and 5th ODIs in the absence of Shubman Gill, said that it’s important for the team to forget this one and draw inspiration from the wins in the first 2 ODIs.
“It’s important to forget about this one, obviously, analyze what went wrong in terms of bowling and batting. But at the back of the mind it’s important that we have also won two games. So a lot of inspiration from that one and see to it that we come with a fresh set of mind,” Iyer said.
The series is currently 2-1 in India’s favour after their wins in the first and second matches before the third match was abandoned due to rain. With the defeat in this match on Friday, New Zealand remained alive and have a chance to level the series in the 5th and final ODI.