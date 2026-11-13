‘Huge difference between wickets between innings’: Shreyas Iyer after loss to NZ

India skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the change in the pitch between the two innings was responsible for India’s batting collapse in the 4th ODI match in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Matt Henry ripped apart India’s batting lineup as the Men in Blue were skittled out for just 89 in a chase of 333, losing by a massive 244 runs.

“A tough one, I guess, to take that. There was a huge difference between the wickets between innings. But also credit where it’s due, the way Henry bowled in the right areas right from ball one. I think that was sensational. We tried almost everything in the first innings, the way they were playing on the rise. And we thought that the wicket was better to bat on, considering they got 330 after that. Obviously a couple of dropped catches, but that definitely happens in a game,” Iyer said at the presentation ceremony.