What makes Shreyas Iyer consistent with the bat

Shreyas Iyer used to be a trigger-happy batsman. Now he is a mature cricketer. (AP) Shreyas Iyer used to be a trigger-happy batsman. Now he is a mature cricketer. (AP)

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal confirmed the status quo; that Shreyas Iyer would continue to lead the franchise. Two high-profile arrivals – Ravi Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane – ahead of the 2020 IPL auction provided enough validity to a captaincy-related question. Ashwin led Kings XI Punjab last term. Rahane is the vice-captain of the Indian Test team, with the experience of leading the country at the highest level.

Jindal, however, explained the team’s thought process: “ILast year Delhi went from being the eighth-placed team in 2017 to coming third and Shreyas did a wonderful job last season. Also in the last 12 months, he has cemented his place in the Indian limited-overs team. So we see no reason to tinker with the winning formula.”

He gradually grew into the job last season, with Ricky Pointing and Sourav Ganguly by his side. Both had the belief that Iyer, a quick learner of the game he, he would improve. As the 25-year-old beds in as India’s white-ball No. 4, Iyer is thriving on his ability to learn quickly. One of Iyer’s celebrated India team-mates had commissioned a Mercedes after bagging his first IPL contract. When a former BCCI official came to know about the cricketer’s splurge, he offered a piece of advice; ‘If you want to spend money, buy a house. Even the finest Merc would have a lower resale value if you decide to offload it the very next day’. Both were from the same city and the connection helped.

The 2015 auction was life-changing for Iyer. He suddenly became rich after Delhi forked out Rs 2.6 crore. A year later, Iyer’s parents Santosh and Rohini spoke about their son’s plan to buy a bigger house with the financial gains. He was then only 21-year-old but the future planning spoke volumes for his maturity. He is now close to shifting to a new house.

His batting in the series has oozed maturity. In the first ODI at Chepauk, with both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gone inside 19 overs and just 80 runs on the board, Iyer eschewed aggression and became a grafter. There is nothing unusual about it, but the whole idea of playing along the ground, even against Roston Chase’s off-spin, was impressive. Off-spin is meat and drink to Iyer, but between the 15th to 35th over, he didn’t play a single aerial shot. He might rue missing out on a century, but the discipline demonstrated his maturity.

At Vizag, Iyer’s batting went a notch better. Iyer’s job was to play second fiddle to Rohit Sharma, which he did to perfection. Later on, he accelerated, from run-a-ball 18 he shot to 53 off 32 balls, including a 31-run over against Chase that had four sixes. Chief selector MSK Prasad was mighty impressed. “We brought him 18 months ago when Virat was taking a break. We have been grooming him for the last two years and irrespective of his performances, we were confident he would be doing well,” he told The Indian Express.

The 2015 auction was life-changing for Iyer. He suddenly became rich after Delhi forked out Rs 2.6 crore . (Source: IPL) The 2015 auction was life-changing for Iyer. He suddenly became rich after Delhi forked out Rs 2.6 crore . (Source: IPL)

The biggest change, he observes, is his composure. “He looks calmer and composed. Probably the two knocks he played in West Indies (71 and 65) gave him a lot of confidence. Maybe the captaincy he got at Delhi Capitals has helped him. We also made him the India A captain. Earlier this composure was missing a little bit.”

For Iyer though, highs and lows have lived cheek by jowl. When he was 16, runs suddenly dried up in age-group cricket. Things became so difficult that Iyer’s father Santosh took him to a sports psychologist, Mugdha Bavare. It was also the time, when former India batsman Pravin Amre, who was in charge of the Shivaji Park Gymkhana nets, began working as Iyer’s mentor. The association continues. Amre advised the youngster to be optimistic — the proverbial glass half-full line.

Still a work in progress

For all his development, Iyer is still a work in progress. He has certain weaknesses too — lofted drives on the leg-side have brought about his dismissals many times. Even in the first two matches in the series, he perished trying to play forcing shots on the leg side. “When everyone was (having a go at him), I was fighting for his place in the Ranji team, or the IPL auction, or when he came to the leadership. Now my role is like, I tell him he is half full. My role now is to address the half-empty area. His game is so big, there’s always room for improvement,” Amre told this paper.

He put Iyer’s “leg side compulsion’ to instinct. “He is a player who backs his instincts. Even three of his four sixes the other day were hit on the leg side only. So maybe, that’s also his strength. He is more matured now, knows when to attack.”

Opportunity in Test cricket, too, will come gradually, believes Pravin Amre. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Opportunity in Test cricket, too, will come gradually, believes Pravin Amre. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Between December 2017, when Iyer made his ODI debut and the World Cup, he played five matches and scored 210 runs at 42. But by February 2018, the selectors had their eyes set elsewhere, on Ambati Rayudu as possible No. 4 for the World Cup. By then, Iyer’s disappointment had given away to resignation.”Koi feeling hi nahi aa raha hai. For me somehow it (fussing about Indian call) isn’t important. I am emotionless now. Someone comes and says, I’m in team, I am not in team, kuch farak nahi padhta (it doesn’t matter much),” Iyer told this paper last year.

Amre tells his ward to forget about the past and look into the future. “He is young enough to play the next two World Cups. Last two years, he wasn’t there anywhere to be honest. Now he is getting into the groove. Opportunity in Test cricket, too, will come gradually. Look at Ravindra Jadeja, who started with Rajasthan Royals. He is now an India Test regular. For Shreyas, right now his job is to be consistent. He has started doing it. He has to maintain that.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App