‘Cricket is picking up in every country’: Shreyas Iyer ahead of India vs Japan

Shreyas Iyer (C) of India during the 2nd T20 International match between India and Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 28, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Ahead of their historic meeting with Japan on Tuesday, India skipper Shreyas Iyer said that cricket has been successful in expanding to unchartered territories. India and Japan will be meeting for the first time ever in international cricket when the two teams lock horns in Sano.

“No, I never thought about it, but yes, I mean, cricket is picking up in every country now, and all the teams are becoming dominant in their own ways, so I’m sure this will be an exciting match as well tomorrow,” said Iyer in the pre-match press conference.

The Indian captain also praised the country and it’s people, saying that the India players are looking forward to taking the field for the one-off friendly.