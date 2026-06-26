Can’t take anything for granted, can’t just turn up & win matches: Shreyas Iyer

India captain Shreyas Iyer has sent a strong message to his team after they started the tour of UK with a defeat to Ireland in Belfast on Friday. Playing their first T20 International since they won the T20 World Cup in March, India were humbled by the hosts Ireland by 34 runs. It means, Iyer’s tenure as India’s T20 captain started with a defeat.

Set 183 to win, India were all out for 148 in 18.5 overs with Abhishek Sharma being the lone batsman to put up a fight. “I think you can’t take anything for granted. You can’t just turn up and win matches. You have to work hard and see to it that you’re in that moment. Like I mentioned earlier, you’ve got to stay in the present and see to it that if you’ve got that opportunity to squeeze the opponent, we’ve got to do that. And yeah, never take any moment or situation lightly,” Iyer, who took over from Suryakumar Yadav said.