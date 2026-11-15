Shreyas Iyer on challenges of captaining in ODIs: ‘It’s a bit exhausting’

India ODI stand-in captain and regular T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer outlined the difference between leading in the two formats, saying that captaining in 50-over games is a bit challenging. Iyer guided India to a 22-run win over New Zealand in the 5th and final ODI on Sunday and helped the Men in Blue clinch a 3-1 series win.

“I think I’ve captained enough now. But ODI is kind of challenging because you’ve got to constantly keep your mind working throughout 50 overs, and it’s a bit exhausting. I experienced that in the first game, but today was, you know, there was a period where the game went slow, and it was going in rhythm. There was excitement, and then it went slow,” Iyer said in the post-match press conference.