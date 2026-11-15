Shreyas Iyer on challenges of captaining in ODIs: ‘It’s a bit exhausting’

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India ODI stand-in captain and regular T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer outlined the difference between leading in the two formats, saying that captaining in 50-over games is a bit challenging. Iyer guided India to a 22-run win over New Zealand in the 5th and final ODI on Sunday and helped the Men in Blue clinch a 3-1 series win.
“I think I’ve captained enough now. But ODI is kind of challenging because you’ve got to constantly keep your mind working throughout 50 overs, and it’s a bit exhausting. I experienced that in the first game, but today was, you know, there was a period where the game went slow, and it was going in rhythm. There was excitement, and then it went slow,” Iyer said in the post-match press conference.
“But that’s how you gauge the pace of the game. And it’s a learning curve every day. So 50-50, one out, one loss, and one win. Kind of ecstatic,” he added.
Iyer also differed with head coach Gautam Gambhir’s views on India’s batting struggles in New Zealand, saying the conditions here cannot be compared to World Cup host country South Africa and the five-match series was dominated by the bowlers on either side.
After India were bundled out for 89 in the fourth ODI, Gambhir had expressed his concerns over the batters’ underwhelming show despite being mindful of the challenging conditions.
“We are in New Zealand, so we can’t really compare with South Africa. Weather will be different. Especially from the batting point of view, both teams, it did not happen; our bowling was consistently good and theirs too, and the wicket was predominantly bowler-supportive. But the most important thing for us was to win the series, and we won. So after that, we don’t think much about the rest,” Iyer said.
Talking about the 4th ODI, Iyer also said that the team moved on from that defeat pretty quickly.
“Honestly speaking, the next day, we forgot about the loss. We didn’t even discuss what happened. It was one odd game. We just had to brush it under the carpet and move on. Because I feel they have also come to win. They will be playing their best brand of cricket. And that day, Matt Henry was bowling gas. He was lethal, and he was bowling with venom. So I think credit where it’s due,” he said.