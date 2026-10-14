Three Indians in top 5 of ICC T20I rankings as Iyer moves to career-best position

India's captain Shreyas Iyer during a warm-up before the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI10_11_2026_000474A)

There are now three Indians in the top five of the ICC men’s T20I ranking for batters with captain Shreyas Iyer jumping to a career-best fourth spot. Three matches into India’s ongoing T20I series against the West Indies, Iyer has been their highest scorer with 143 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 226.98 and average of 71.50. He had started the series off with a blistering 102 not out off 43 balls.

THat was Iyer’s maiden T20I century. He is now on fourth spot with 798 rating points. England captain Harry Brook is below him on fifth with 793 rating points while newly crowned Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan is third with 883 rating points.