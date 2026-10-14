Three Indians in top 5 of ICC T20I rankings as Iyer moves to career-best position

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There are now three Indians in the top five of the ICC men’s T20I ranking for batters with captain Shreyas Iyer jumping to a career-best fourth spot. Three matches into India’s ongoing T20I series against the West Indies, Iyer has been their highest scorer with 143 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 226.98 and average of 71.50. He had started the series off with a blistering 102 not out off 43 balls.
THat was Iyer’s maiden T20I century. He is now on fourth spot with 798 rating points. England captain Harry Brook is below him on fifth with 793 rating points while newly crowned Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan is third with 883 rating points.
Iyer’s India teammates Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma continue their hold on the top two. Kishan sits top of the table with 904 rating points while Abhishek is second with 891.
Other players to make gains on the rankings for T20I batters include Kusal Mendis (up three places to 23rd), Sherfane Rutherford (up 13 slots to joint 24th) and Sanju Samson (up four rungs to joint 27th). Pakistan youngster Maaz Sadaqat rose from outside the top 100 to 45th following some decent efforts across the three-match series against Sri Lanka.
India won the first T20I of the series, in which Iyer scored a century by eight wickets. This was followed by the West Indies winning the second T20I by six wickets, chasing down a target of 250 with more than an over to spare thanks to an unbeaten 102 in 45 balls by captain Shai Hope. India then won the third T20I by 14 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series. A victory in the upcoming fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday would confirm a series win for the hosts.
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