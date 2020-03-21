WATCH: Shreyas Iyer delves into the art of magic during COVID-19 outbreak

Shreyas Iyer in action. (Source: PTI Photo) Shreyas Iyer in action. (Source: PTI Photo)

Just like the people nationwide in self-quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shreyas Iyer too is taking the precautionary step. But in a unique manner, he is keeping himself entertained while promoting the boons of social distancing — via a card magic trick.

Ever since the start of the month of March, all cricketing activities have either been called off or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Even the Indian Premier League, which was set to start next Sunday, is suspended till April 15.

During this break, the BCCI tweeted a video of the 25-year-old batsman performing a card magic trick with his sister Natasha.

“Trust our in-house magician @ShreyasIyer15 to keep us entertained when we are all indoors. Thanks for bringing smiles champ! #TeamIndia,” the BCCI wrote on its Twitter handle.

Trust our in-house magician @ShreyasIyer15 to keep us entertained when we are all indoors 😉👌🎩 Thanks for bringing smiles champ! #TeamIndia 😎 pic.twitter.com/wqusOQm68D — BCCI (@BCCI) March 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the sports calendar for the upcoming months have been shredded completely, with the cricketing bodies even suspending all activities till May.

India’s ODI series against South Africa was called off after the first match, as was Australia’s ODI series against New Zealand. England’s tour of Sri Lanka was also cut short before the beginning of the two-match Test series.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 2,50,000 people worldwide and led to over 11,000 deaths. In India, 275 have tested positive so far and four have died.

