‘We fell bit short in our bowling’: Shreyas Iyer after New Zealand defeat India

India skipper Shreyas Iyer on Friday said that the Men in Blue fell short in their bowling performance against New Zealand in the 4th T20I, which proved costly as the hosts avoided a whitewash with an 87-run win in Auckland.

“I think we fell a bit short in our bowling to start with. Powerplay, especially in the third over, they got that momentum from there on, and yeah, a couple of bowlers tried to squeeze in, but I think exceptional knock by Glenn. Some phenomenal shots, which were like pure bliss. So kudos to him. He’s been consistent throughout the series, so a lot to learn from him,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.