IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer blames bowling & fielding after India’s back-to-back losses

India captain Shreyas Iyer has conceded that his side’s bowling and fielding fell short of expectations during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, even as he welcomed the 3-2 series win as a valuable learning experience in unfamiliar conditions.

India won the first three matches to seal the series before losing the last two, including the finale in Hamilton where New Zealand chased down 192. “We still could have been better with our bowling and fielding. We were a bit sloppy, but great learning. Coming overseas, coming to New Zealand, getting to play on such different occasions, different grounds, it was a great learning curve,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation.