‘Atrocious, awful cricket’: Shreyas Iyer’s scathing take on India’s record loss

India captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that his side was “attrocious” and played some “awful cricket” in their 125-run capitulation to England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Apart from it being India’s fourth loss in their last five T20Is, it was also their worst margin of defeat by runs in the format.

It also leaves Iyer without a single win after five matches as India’s T20 captain. He had replaced Suryakumar Yadav in the role after the latter led India to victory in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Notably, India are yet to win a single match they have played since that tournament, a run that includes a humiliating 2-0 series defeat to Ireland.