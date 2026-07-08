‘Atrocious, awful cricket’: Shreyas Iyer’s scathing take on India’s record loss

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India captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that his side was “attrocious” and played some “awful cricket” in their 125-run capitulation to England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Apart from it being India’s fourth loss in their last five T20Is, it was also their worst margin of defeat by runs in the format.
It also leaves Iyer without a single win after five matches as India’s T20 captain. He had replaced Suryakumar Yadav in the role after the latter led India to victory in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Notably, India are yet to win a single match they have played since that tournament, a run that includes a humiliating 2-0 series defeat to Ireland.
“I think it was atrocious. I couldn’t use a better word, honestly,” said Iyer in the post-match presentation ceremony. India were all out just 76 runs in reply to England’s 201/7. “Losing by such a big margin is definitely not acceptable. First things first, I feel that we need to accept this loss and completely go back to the drawing board and see what we did wrong.”
Iyer said that England scored more than what he felt was the par score on the wicket. “But other than that, the way we batted, we lost four (five) wickets in the powerplay. I think that itself did create the momentum, and definitely I feel that we lost over there. So, we’ve got to go back to the drawing board,” he said.
The 31-year-old urged his teammates to take responsibility in seeing bhow they can contribute towards creating momentum for the team. “We’ve played awful cricket for sure, but a lot of learnings from it as well. Players have to start thinking about how to basically make an impact or create that momentum towards the team. So definitely every individual has to think by himself and see how they can win the matches and take that sort of responsibility,” he said.
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