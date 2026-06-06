‘Well-deserving’: Agarkar on why Shreyas Iyer is India’s new T20I captain

India entered a new era in T20I cricket on Saturday with Shreyas Iyer replacing Suryakumar Yadav as captain, with the latter’s reign coming to an end despite having lead the country to a T20 World Cup triumph in his last assignment just over two months ago. In a move that signals a clear shift in direction ahead of the next global cycle, the selectors not only handed Iyer the leadership role but also omitted Surya from all three T20I squads announced on Saturday.

The decision was among the most significant takeaways from the BCCI’s selection meeting, which unveiled squads for the Ireland and England T20I series as well as the Asian Games. While the selection of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed plenty of attention, the leadership change marked the beginning of a fresh chapter for India’s shortest-format side.

The chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, said Iyer had built a compelling case for the role through his leadership record and consistent performances over the last few years.

“With regards to Shreyas, we have seen what he has done over the last few years. Leading different franchises, won finals once and probably had a tougher season this year after a great start. So, we have seen everything that a captain possibly can,” Agarkar said.

Here’s a look at #TeamIndia‘s squad for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan this September ??#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/euMfmhWEcN — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026

He also highlighted Iyer’s consistency as a batsman and the fact that he had remained on the selectors’ radar even when he was unable to break into India’s T20 setup regularly.

“His own performances have been really good. He was quite close to winning the World Cup squad as well. Obviously, Surya was still there. There was no room for him. He is, in my opinion, a standout candidate with enough experience now having played in the T20 format.”

Agarkar repeatedly stressed that Iyer’s appointment was based on merit rather than being a reactionary decision.

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“Like I said, Shreyas is a well-deserving captain,” he said.

Iyer’s elevation comes after a period in which he has not played a T20I in two-and-a-half years despite strong performances in franchise cricket. Agarkar revealed that competition for places had often worked against him.

“He was very close to always being in the team over the last couple of years. It’s just that Surya and the spots that he bats were there, and he couldn’t find a spot. So, now that he’s found a spot, I think he’s earned it.”