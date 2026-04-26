Shreyas Iyer’s advice to PrabhAnsh: ‘Don’t try to emulate, mimic, or be someone else’

Shreyas Iyer completed a historic highest chase with the base set by Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya against Delhi Capitals. But the champion captain of Punjab Kings has been building the bond with his Top Two tornadoes for a while now.

Speaking to JioHotstar after their win over Rajasthan Royals last week, where the trio overshadowed Vaibhav Sooryvanshi’s 100, the captain had said, ” We have a team room, which is probably there for every team. We try to spend a lot of time together in that team room before and after games, and whenever we have off days. We come together and build that bond.”

The skipper has been keen on letting them know that they don’t need to fit in any prior mould but create their own niche. “Whenever I speak to them, my only message is, just be yourself. Don’t try to emulate, mimic, or be someone else. When you are playing at this level and you are fearless and flamboyant in your own way, you don’t have to resemble or copy anyone. When you tell these guys that they are match-winners, both Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya, it instils confidence in them. They can just go out there and play freely. They have been delivering for us and hopefully, they continue to do so,” he said.

While 100s are raining on IPL and PBKS topped KL Rahul’s sensational highest score, Shreyas had words of praise for the young Sooryavanshi too.

“He is a spectacular talent, and all the adjectives would be pretty less for him. The way he has that bat flow, the rhythm and momentum he creates before the delivery, I think he is one for the future,” he said.

Iyer also said that no matter what the result he had put it out there in the universe that he wanted to lift the trophy this year. On manifesting the IPL trophy this year, with an eye on winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, he told JioHotstar, “Whenever I play in any tournament, I play to win. For me, winning is everything; there is no substitute. Even if it doesn’t happen, that is fine, I can accept it and move on. But whatever I do, whatever my efforts are for, it is for the trophy. I play to win. Whatever tournaments and opportunities come up next, I will definitely want to win them. For this year, the manifestation is to win the IPL. I just want to put it out there in the universe that I want to lift the trophy. There are going to be small steps to reach that stage. It will definitely take a team effort and everyone has to think in that direction; only then can you achieve that.”