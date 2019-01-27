Ranji Trophy: Shreyas Gopal toughs it out, takes Karnataka’s lead to 276

It was a tricky pitch – not devilish but every now and then, it threw up some invariable bounce and something out of normal. A sort of pitch where it wasn’t easy to score runs and tough when you start off your innings. So when Karnataka slipped to 129 for 6 in their second innings, it seemed par for the course. The mind started to throw up thoughts of how Cheteshwar Pujara would shape up in a chase of about 175. But soon, Shreyas Gopal stubbed out that hypothesis with a very measured and matured knock to take Karnataka to a strong position. They lead by 276 runs, and Gopal is still out there, having added 61 runs in almost two hours with Abhimanyu Mithun, who not only bowled well to restrict Saurashtra to 236 in the morning, but toughed it out there with the bat.

“He is someone who knows his strengths and he knows where he can get runs and he will not go away from that,” Karun Nair said about Gopal’s self-awareness. Nair should know; both opened for the same school. It’s a trait that was essential to succeed on this track. Nothing fancy, a lot of focus, and doing the simple things well. Gopal didn’t do anything extravagant; he just kept reacting according to the demands of the ball. Driving, nurdling, working the angles – the runs slowly started to come. He was more proactive against spinners; often going down the track to dictate the way they bowled at him. “ I have been playing with him from my schooldays, so these few days, this is the best I have seen him bat,” Nair said.

“He has always been a level-headed. He is taking responsibility more. He has got some crucial runs when we are in difficult situation when team needs the most. He has taken a step forward. He has taken responsibility and has also played according to situation. To get 50 in both the innings is amazing. Getting 50 over here in the second innings is like getting a hundred.”

Purple patch

It’s been a great couple of years for Gopal. He did well for Rajasthan Royals last year, and this year, he was made the vice captain of Karnataka. Someone who is a product of cricket system in the state: from school cricket, where his father was a constant presence in the matches, he graduated through academies and reached the U-19 stage. That was his first tough moment; adjusting to cricketing life beyond the u-19 days. “When I started to play U-25 cricket, that step up was the toughest stage in my career,” he had said once. From boys to men, but he stuck on, and as blossomed into a leg-spining all-rounder for Karnataka.

This second-innings fifty must rate as one of his best moments for the state. On a wearing pitch, after all the specialist batsmen had gone, he took responsibility and guided the lower order and took a well-earned dip in the swimming pool in the evening.

Before Gopal, Mayank Agarwal had established the base with his 46 runs. He survived a plausible lbw appeal off the left-arm seamer Chetan Sakaria who troubled him a bit with the ability to get the odd ball back in to the batsman. He also had Agarwal edging to slip where it was grassed. Agarwal was eventually bowled by a cracking ball from the left-arm spinner Dharamsinh Jadeja, which turned sharply from middle stump line to evade the prod and take out the off stump.

But that biting turn was more an exception than a norm – but every now and then, the ball would do something like that. Nair couldn’t explain the mystery of the pitch. “No team has batted well here, including us. Over the years, the pitch has not been that bad. Something happens and nobody seems to bat well here. It is difficult to start and it becomes easier later. In the past also, whatever I have seen, no one seems to bat well here.” Unless Pujara and co. crack the code, it’s going to be an uphill task for Saurashtra to enter the Ranji final.

Brief scores: Karnataka 275 and 237 for 8 (Shreyas 61*, Agarwal 46, Unadkat 3-35, Jadeja 3-77) lead Saurashtra 236 by 276 runs