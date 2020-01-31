Watch: How Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur combined to dismiss Colin Munro

Colin Munro was run-out on 64 off 47 balls. (Source: Twitter) Colin Munro was run-out on 64 off 47 balls. (Source: Twitter)

A moment of brilliance by Shradul Thakur and skipper Virat Kohli brought India back into the game in the fourth T20I against New Zealand on Friday. India subsequently won the match after it went into a Super Over, for the second time in the series.

The runout helped the Men In Blue break the 74-run stand between Colin Munro and wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert for the second wicket, with the opener departing after scoring 64 off 47 balls.

In the 12th over, Munro and his partner tried to steal a double after the ball had been slashed towards the sweeper cover region. However, Thakur quickly gathered the ball and released it to Kohli, who hit the stumps at the striker’s end to dismiss Munro.

Right after this dismissal Tom Bruce was also sent packing for a duck by Yuzvendra Chahal, which reduced New Zealand to 97/3 at the end of 12.1 overs.

Ross Taylor and Seifert then added 62 runs for the fourth wicket. But with seven required of the last over, four New Zealand batsmen were dismissed, pushing the contest into Super Over.

Chasing 14 during the Super Over, in-form batsman KL Rahul gave India a solid start as he smashed a six and a boundary off the first two balls. Kohli then completed proceedings in style as he smashed another boundary in the fifth delivery to guide India home.

