‘Show more responsibility’: Sunil Gavaskar’s blunt message for India’s batters

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has asked India’s batting order to take “more responsibility” after the Men in Blue lost the fourth T20I to the West Indies by 24 runs on Wednesday in Hyderabad.
Chasing a target of 248, the Indian team was skittled out for 223, thus setting up the five-match series for a finale in the fifth game.
“The first thing this Indian side needs to improve is how they chase. The batting unit needs to show more responsibility. If the batters don’t take responsibility, this Indian side will not succeed,” Gavaskar said in a post-match show on JioStar. “On a pitch like this, with the dew coming in, you have to show the kind of dominance with the bat that a back-to-back T20 World Cup winning team should, but that was missing completely in this game.”
Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls while Sherfane Rutherford (unbeaten 49 off 26 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (33 off 12) chipped in with useful contributions with West Indies batting first. Sanju Samson (56 off 23) and Abhishek Sharma (29) gave the Indian chase a jump start with 60/0 in 4 overs, before wickets started falling. Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy were the only batters that came close to scoring half-centuries as Keemo Paul took five wickets.
Gavaskar said the Shreyas Iyer-led side should have exploited the start given to it by Samson.
“Sanju gave India a great start, but the rest of the batters didn’t capitalise at all. Abhishek Sharma played a poor knock, which is not acceptable by his standards. Ishan Kishan fell right into Keemo Paul’s trap, and Shreyas Iyer has not got going since his hundred,” he said.
Gavaskar was sympathetic towards the Indian bowling attack.
“Yes, I know the bowling has been poor, but these bowlers are not experienced. They are new to international cricket, and they will need to get hit for boundaries, otherwise they will not learn,” he said.
Meanwhile, former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara praised Hope for his century.
“Hope has been a problem for India in this white-ball series and what stands out is that he does not rely on blind slogging. He backs his natural game and picks his gaps. That is why he scores so quickly without taking too many risks. He’s also a good player of spin because this pitch was a little challenging for the batters to dominate the spinners. But he had a lot of clarity. When a batter has that kind of control, it becomes very difficult for the bowlers to build pressure,” said Pujara.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.