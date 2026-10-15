‘Show more responsibility’: Sunil Gavaskar’s blunt message for India’s batters

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has asked India’s batting order to take “more responsibility” after the Men in Blue lost the fourth T20I to the West Indies by 24 runs on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

Chasing a target of 248, the Indian team was skittled out for 223, thus setting up the five-match series for a finale in the fifth game.

“The first thing this Indian side needs to improve is how they chase. The batting unit needs to show more responsibility. If the batters don’t take responsibility, this Indian side will not succeed,” Gavaskar said in a post-match show on JioStar. “On a pitch like this, with the dew coming in, you have to show the kind of dominance with the bat that a back-to-back T20 World Cup winning team should, but that was missing completely in this game.”