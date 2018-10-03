Should selectors have say in India’s final XI?

There is no clarity over the selection process of the final eleven when India is playing at home. There is no clarity over the selection process of the final eleven when India is playing at home.

A day before the Indian team management sits to decide the playing eleven ahead of a Test series, an old question returns: should the selectors be given a role in deciding the final eleven? As things stand, the selectors, headed by MSK Prasad, decide the 15-member squad and the team management – consisting of the captain, vice-captain and coach – decide the final team in a meeting convened by the manager.

It has led to a state of affairs where the selectors have been left hand-wringing even as the team management made a spate of changes that is understood to have left the team a touch vulnerable. Without the mandate, the selectors couldn’t intervene and were left as mute witnesses. In such a scenario, players like Karun Nair fall through the cracks – uncared and unspoken for.

Asked whether he would like a role in the selection of the playing eleven on tours, chairman of selectors Prasad said, “No comments”. He even refused to speak on the make-up of the selection committee that picks the playing eleven on tours.

Later, it was the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri who clarified by quoting the new constitution. “On an overseas tour, the cricket manager/coach, captain and vice-captain shall constitute the selection committee. The administrative manager shall convene the meeting and keep a record of the proceedings,” he told The Indian Express.

Another BCCI official, on the condition of anonymity, says the touring party doesn’t always go by the book and the selectors do have understanding and a say in selection. Interestingly, the constitution is ambiguous about the selection set-up for the playing XI in a home series.

Post-England tour, where questions were regularly raised about the constant chopping and changing of players, the selectors and team management didn’t seem on the same page. It seemed the selectors were trying to give a direction to the team by blooding new faces who they believe can take the team forward, but couldn’t do much when the management decided not to play along.

As seen in the case of Prithvi Shaw. It’s believed that some in the selection panel weren’t too chuffed that Shaw wasn’t played in the final Test in England and that the team went for Shikhar Dhawan instead.

It’s not as if Shaw was shunned by the team. In fact, coach Ravi Shastri kept a close eye on the youngster in the Oval nets, constantly encouraging him with cries of ‘shot! shot!’ after nearly every decent stroke he played. He also took Shaw separately and was seen discussing technical aspects regarding his footwork – the movement of the back leg in particular – in great detail.

Perhaps, it was felt that he wasn’t fully ready yet or the thinking might have been to give another chance to Dhawan, who had impressed with his approach in the fourth Test, before the final curtain was drawn on him. So there was no deliberate attempt not to listen to the selectors, but the feeling that the two parties (team management and selectors) could work much more closely remains.

Cricket history doesn’t present any conclusive answer to settle the debate, but it’s notable that when selectors aren’t part of the final eleven selection, it can lead to a tug of war of sorts. Nair was part of the squad for the England tour but wasn’t taken into consideration by the management. So much so that when they wanted to make changes in the middle order for the final Test of the series, they looked beyond Nair, opting for Hanuma Vihari. Nair has already come out to say that he wasn’t spoken to by the team management and Prasad told this newspaper that he had a chat with him after the series, just after the squad for the West Indies series was picked. When Murali Vijay was dropped from the squad after the third Test and was waiting for the Indian board to confirm his participation in county cricket, the opener was still waiting for a word from the selectors.

The team management did have a word with him – the likes of Shastri and Bharat Arun had lengthy one-on-one chats with him but the selectors didn’t have a word with him for at least a week after he was dropped.

Since the final accountability of victory and defeat lies with the captain and the coach, there is a school of thought that says it makes sense for them to have the final say on the playing eleven. After all, their heads are on the block. But occasionally, it does raises issues as seen with Nair and Shaw.

Or with the selection of Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test at Lord’s after a day was washed out because of heavy rain. Did the selector present there say that there was no need for a second spinner in such conditions so that a wiser decision could have been arrived at.

Kohli later admitted that the team had goofed up by playing a second spinner in that Test. It led to Sunil Gavaskar calling for the presence of the chairman of selectors on away tours. “I know there are some selectors (Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi) in England but BCCI should send the chairman of selectors. The team management and chief selector should together pick the playing eleven. This will ease the pressure on that front from Virat.”

