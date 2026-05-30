Should Gill and Sudharsan open in World Cup 2028? ‘I’ll be surprised’: Rayudu

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have put on 11 century-partnerships as openers together for the Gujarat Titans. They got their 11th in a crucial qualifier-2 game against the Rajasthan Royals on Friday. Both of them, unlike other opening partnerships in this tournament, are more orthodox and have been able to hurt the bowlers through a more conventional style of batting.

Former IPL winner Ambati Rayudu predicted that Gill-Sudharsan might be the opening combination India should consider for the World Cup 2028, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

“I think we are witnessing a pair that might travel to Australia and tackle the conditions there. The wicket was very similar in pace and bounce. And the ease with which these two are batting…I’ll be surprised if both of them don’t go there,” Rayudu said on ESPN Cricinfo.