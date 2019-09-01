Shot story: When ‘The King’ saw the heir apparent in the mirror

About a fortnight ago, Virat Kohli hit a boundary that made Vivian Richards jump out of his chair. Till a few days back, that Kohli stroke was still stuck in Richards’ head, like some golden soothing tune from the past, an old favourite. It was at Port of Spain, on way to his 44th ODI ton, that the Indian skipper had hit that inside-out drive over extra cover.

In the context of the game, it wasn’t significant — just another four, one of 14 he would hit that day. But pluck that shot out of the game, isolate it on a petri dish, get a culture done to find a glorious cricketing rainbow connecting two eras separated by several generations.

That shot acted as the primer to an engaging tale about a 67-year-old all-time great and a 30-year-old hyped as the greatest-ever. It bonded two of cricket’s G.O.A.T. entertainers — Richards and Kohli.

First the stroke, and then the charming short story featuring the superstars.

In the final ODI of the series, medium-pacer Jason Holder had bowled a length ball that landed in a slot that Kohli loves. All he needed to do was to bring his bat down, meet the ball on the up and drive it over mid-off. With the match in the pocket, Kohli showboated — make it, Kohli ad-libbed. Very late, almost after the ball had pitched, he fancied going for the inside-out. It was risky, he was crammed for space. Hitting over extra cover meant changing the bat-arc, making room and freeing the arms.

Every time you see the replay, you feel it’s a fatal call. But Kohli pulled it off that day. Like a contortionist his body shapes into a crescent so that the bat gets enough space to come down like a Nike swoosh. Incredibly, he manages to maintain his balance, but just till the moment he has finished middling the ball. Then he loses shape. The sight of Kohli stumbling while side-tracking on the leg side, barely avoiding a fall, as the ball is screaming towards the cover boundary is jaw-dropping. Even for Richards, and Graeme Swann, who were calling the game. There are days when perfection gets plastic, that’s when the charm of flawed beauty hits you hard. The imperfection of Kohli’s shot — the shaky shape and the subsequent stumble — italicised that magical moment, the spark of imagination.

The pundits were stunned by what they saw.

Swann: “Oh what a shot this is, absolute genius, genius at work here guys.”

Sir Viv: “How brilliant is this Swanny, look at the body language. Oh maan, I would have been happy to play something like that when I was playing.”

Richards is modest, it was his way of saying: “I too could play such sensational shots”. He too loved to ad-lib. Now you know why he always looked happy while batting.

****

A swooning Richards isn’t easy on the ears, worse for the eyes. It doesn’t go well with the image of the gum-chewing, barrel-chested, thin-waist demolisher blessed with a rakish walk. But that day at Port of Spain, he couldn’t hold back. He continued to croon the Kohli song.

In front of the empty Queen’s Park Oval stands, the King abdicated the ‘Coolness Crown’ to Kohli, the heir apparent. It was like Bradman saying he saw himself in Sachin Tendulkar. Back then it was the correctness, composure and balance that tied the two legends. Here it was audacity, arrogance and imbalance. If cricketers were to be slotted and stored, Richards and Kohli would be in one box, Bradman and Tendulkar in another.

Now, don’t spoil the fun by quoting stats, digging out averages or point to the vagaries of time. The ‘How can there be another Richards, definitely not Kohli?’ exasperation too can wait. It is just about the fleeting eye-catching similarities between the two batting greats.

This is more about a long-retired legend celebrating the survival of his batting approach for close to four decades, in which time the game transformed beyond recognition. It’s also about a thespian’s joy of discovering that he still inspires. It’s the realisation that his batsmanship is still relevant — young batsmen even now, years after his retirement, do scoff at the coaching manual and let the instincts take over, just like he did.

***

That inside-out off Holder wasn’t that usual perfect signature Kohli off drive, the kind that even club and county cricketers, in their weaker moments, can aspire to pull off on their day. This was an improvisation that was beyond the wildest dream of lesser batsmen.

Few years ago, Kohli, after an IPL game, had done a batting tutorial video for Royal Challengers TV. His ‘how to do’ about the inside-out drive went like this: “The key is to get outside of the ball and not to cram yourself. You need to give yourself a bit more room, you need to read the length and line of the ball when it comes out of the hand. The decision-making is quick and you need to give yourself enough room for the bat to come from here (his bat moves the head towards at the hip) quickly.”

That evening at Queen’s Park Oval, Kohli didn’t do any of these things. He got crammed, he was way too late in shot selection and he hardly gave himself any room. His front leg barely moved half a step on the side, but he pushed back his torso in a curve to hit the ball through extra-cover. It was less Kohli, more Richards.

Like Richards, he showed the skills and lithe to wriggle out of a tight spot. And incredibly, he also gave the impression that he is toying with the bowler while pulling off one those very complicated maneuvers. Top batsmen make batting look easy, geniuses make it look ridiculously easy.

***

It’s close to ten days since that Kohli shot; the ODIs are long over, the Tests have started. The Indian team has reached Antigua, it’s Richards country, his den. Inspired by the surroundings, bcci.tv comes with a sure-shot hit show, Kohli interviewing The King. Richards still hasn’t got over that shot. Without provocation, in the middle of the interview, he changes track.

Richards: “There is one shot particularly that you played and you had me jumping out of my chair. The one where you clear your left foot and took it over extra-cover. That is something out of my books so I appreciate that. Thank you for that.”

Kohli: “For me, it was an honour, I was told by our media team what you said after that shot and I was like wow. God is really kind to me that you found it interesting… It feels so amazing to have that connect even though we are from totally different eras and countries but still have that same kind of vision.”

The two with a ‘connect’ are sitting in one of those open airy Caribbean lounges, it seems the phrase ‘lap of luxury’ was coined for such places. Richards is probably the only 60-plus male in the entire world who can tuck in his half-sleeved sports T-shirt inside skin-tight denims yet still look sharp. Kohli, meanwhile, is following the conventional dress code of the “cool”. He is in Bermuda shorts, but it’s his tone that exposes the weakness engulfing his sturdy bare knees.

Richards, contrary to his popular image, sounds overly emotional. Those close to him say, the King wears his heart on his sleeve. He is a sensitive man with frail tear ducts. A senior official who worked closely with the King at Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League, had said once, “Bahut jazbaati insaan hain, baat baat mai aankh num ho jaati hain. (He is very emotional, his eyes get moist very often).” He was right.

At times during the interview, you notice Richards’s voice is quivering. It’s mostly when Kohli is virtually choking up in his praise. It’s drippy, mutual admiration threatens to flood the Island. It’s a conversation that’s typical of alumni meets where past meets present. The long-retired pro is checking how it’s done now while sharing how it was done then. The similarities are freaky. To their heartening disbelief, the two are discovering that their secrets of success are virtually same and also that the essense of the game hasn’t changed with time. They are agreeing on everything from preparation, to mindset to game plan.

Kohli: “Many a time when the pitches are fast and bouncy even in the nets I will stand up against our bowlers, try not even to get an edge, hit everything from the middle of the bat.”

Richards: “I had the same thinking, try to eliminate the “getting out” process. But I have always found the nets very claustrophobic. I am never comfortable.”

Kohli: “I feel exactly the same about net practice, I prefer having a centre wicket nets which is open, against our bowlers with a fielder. It gives match stimulation.”

World cricket’s biggest brand has turned into an inquisitive student. He then asks a question that every fan wanted to ask. It’s about the mindset of the man with the hip-swaying walk of nonchalance and whose vigorous gum-chewing seemed like a broad hint to the bowler about the fate that awaited them. Was it real or an act? How on earth can he be so nonplussed in a cauldron? Kohli frames it differently, of course.

Kohli: “What was it that you felt from the time you left the change room till you get to the pitch?”

Richards: “I believed that I am the Man. You know it may sound arrogant. I always felt that I was involved in the game that I knew, I back myself every time…I believed I was good enough to be competitive I always wanted to express myself as well as I can, I see the little similarity (in you) with that passion. There are times when that passion will make folks look at us and say ‘Wow, why they are so angry’. You know how they are angry.”

Kohli lets out a “Wow”, throws back his head back and laughs. It’s the ‘oh, finally someone understands me’ expression. And of all the people, the validation coming from the founding father of cricket “cool” .

***

What Kohli does once in a while these days, used to be Richards’s signature. The King isn’t the kind to speak about his glorious past much. He doesn’t need to. There are several accounts of bowlers in the public domain that build the aura of the man who as a habit intimidated bowlers and sent the ball to the part of ground he fancied.

But none as articulate as the one by The Guardian’s former cricket correspondent, Mike Selvey. Some years back, when Sir Viv turned 60, Selvey paid tribute to that much-loved batting approach that scared the life out of bowlers. In a way, he was penning a personal trauma. A county legend who played 3 Tests where he once dismissed Richards, Selvey was a feared first-class pacer who turned into a formidable cricket writer in his second innings.

Reading his piece today somewhat explains Richards’s excitement on seeing Kohli’s “inside-out” at Queen’s Park Oval . The shot took the master batsman back in time. The Guardian piece titled ‘The personification of grace and menace combined’ is about that one stroke which the great West Indian hit to a very good Selvey delivery and how it continued to disturb the pacer-turned-writer for years together.

The article takes the reader back to an overcast Lord’s day, on a damp pitch. It starts with Selvey hitting Richards inside the thigh with his first delivery, that had moved in sharply. Encouraged by the little moral victory, the medium fast bowler repeated the same ball.

The excerpt from Selvey’s piece that joins the dots of this wondrous story. From Queen’s Park Oval to Lord’s.

“The next ball was all but identical (the pitch marks, scarred on the grass, were within six inches of one another) and again the batsman (Richards) came forward at it. Only this time he changed his mind mid-way, shifted his weight on to the back foot, and, clean as you like, thumped it with a vertical bat and high elbow not just over mid-off, or even the boundary rope, but over the corner of what is now the Compton stand and on to the Nursery. It remains the single most devastating shot I have ever seen. And Vivian Richards played a few in his time. What would he be worth today?”

Priceless. For Richards gives perspective to batting feats. Bats can broaden, grounds can shrink but there’s always the old Richards tapes to underline the devaluation of run-making in the modern game. Shoaib Malik and 47 others have more ODI runs than Richards. This trivia isn’t thrown in to judge anyone. It’s there to give a couple of reminders. In cricket it’s never about how many you score, it’s mostly when you score and, in case of men like Richards, it’s also about how you score.

And, more importantly, the all-time ODI great crown isn’t an add-on tag that comes with the highest run-getter title.