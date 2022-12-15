Shopkeepers in Pakistan refused to take money from me after 2021 T20 WC win over IND: Mohammad Rizwan

Swashbuckling Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan in an interview with Michael Atherton said that shopkeepers in Pakistan refused to take money from him after his unbeaten knock against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

“When we won against India, that time, I thought it was only a match for me. But when it comes to Pakistan, I saw the love from my people. After that, whenever I went to a shop, they won’t take money from me. They would say, ‘you go, you go. I won’t take money from you! And it’s the same for Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi as well,” he said in the video shared by Pakistan Cricket.

In the 2021 match, Pakistan had brought to an end India’s near-three-decade domination of them in the world stage in the most convincing fashion, embarrassing their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters.

Virat Kohli’s half-century had helped India recover from a disastrous start and post 151/7 against Pakistan but it went in vain as Pakistan romped to victory.

The two teams met thrice this year, twice in the Asia Cup and once in the T20 World Cup. India won once in the Asia Cup Group Stage and once in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage while Pakistan were victorious in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Rizwan will next be in action in the 3rd Test against England in Karachi from December 17. The Three Lions have already won the first and second Test, thereby clinching the series.