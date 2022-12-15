scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Shopkeepers in Pakistan refused to take money from me after 2021 T20 WC win over IND: Mohammad Rizwan

In the 2021 match, Pakistan had brought to an end India’s near-three-decade domination of them in the world stage in the most convincing fashion, embarrassing their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli congratulates Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan at the end of last year's T20 World Cup match. (AP)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Swashbuckling Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan in an interview with Michael Atherton said that shopkeepers in Pakistan refused to take money from him after his unbeaten knock against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

“When we won against India, that time, I thought it was only a match for me. But when it comes to Pakistan, I saw the love from my people. After that, whenever I went to a shop, they won’t take money from me. They would say, ‘you go, you go. I won’t take money from you! And it’s the same for Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi as well,” he said in the video shared by Pakistan Cricket.

In the 2021 match, Pakistan had brought to an end India’s near-three-decade domination of them in the world stage in the most convincing fashion, embarrassing their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...Premium
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate

Virat Kohli’s half-century had helped India recover from a disastrous start and post 151/7 against Pakistan but it went in vain as Pakistan romped to victory.

The two teams met thrice this year, twice in the Asia Cup and once in the T20 World Cup. India won once in the Asia Cup Group Stage and once in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage while Pakistan were victorious in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Rizwan will next be in action in the 3rd Test against England in Karachi from December 17. The Three Lions have already won the first and second Test, thereby clinching the series.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 11:00:10 pm
Next Story

Days after losing MCD to AAP, Delhi BJP says civic body comes under Centre

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 15: Latest News
close