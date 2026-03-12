‘Shoot the man who gave that gameplan’ — Pakistan bowled out for 114, Bangladesh win by 8 wickets in 15 overs

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo)

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the first ODI, bowling out the visitors for 114 in 30.4 overs before chasing the target in just 15 overs.

Basit Ali did not spare the team management. “First, shoot the man who told them to score a minimum of 60 runs in the ten powerplay overs,” he said. “He never played cricket on a ground. He just hands over a piece of paper. Did he not see what conditions are like here? Did he not know that even India have lost in Bangladesh?”

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal said he was left embarrassed by the performance. “It felt like one team was international and the other was a club side playing a practice match before a World Cup,” he said. “I called Basit and couldn’t find words to describe what kind of cricket we were playing.”