‘Sholay 2 coming soon’: Hardik Pandya posts pictures with MS Dhoni ahead of 1st T20I in Ranchi

On Thursday morning, Indian T20I skipper Hardik Pandya posted a picture with former India skipper MS Dhoni. Pandya took to social media to share photos with Dhoni on his vintage bike which captioned, “Sholay 2 coming soon” along with a winking emoji as the duo posed while sitting in one of Dhoni’s vintage bikes.

The picture is taken at MS Dhoni’s Ranchi home as the men in blue arrived in the city on Wednesday for their next T20 assignment against New Zealand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Soon after Pandya posted the pictures, fans started reacting to it. A user wrote, “Ah! What a good morning”

While another commented, “Two superstars in one frame”

Thanking Hardik for sharing the photographs, a third wrote, “Thank you Hardik bhai for showing MS”

According to several reports, Dhoni’s garage is home to some of exotic four-wheelers like the Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Hummer H2 and the Nissan Jong, a jeep built for the Indian Army. Also, he owns a range of motorcycles. Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA and a Norton Vintage bike are some of the few highlights of his garage.

Meanwhile, team India are all set to play their 1st T20I game of the IND vs NZ series in Dhoni’s hometown Ranchi, starting from tomorrow. Rohit Sharma-led ‘Men in Blue’ crushed the Kiwis and defeated them by a margin of 3-0 in ODIs and now it is time for India’s T20I team to rise and take on the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand side in the shortest format of the game.