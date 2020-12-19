Shocker on a Saturday morning: How India collapsed like a pack of cards in 40 minutes

India's Mayank Agarwal, left, walks off after he is dismissed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood. (AP Photo )

“Just when we were thinking India have a bright chance to win this match, a horrific morning. Didnt turned on the TV to watch this,” wrote Tathagat Sharma, an avid Indian cricket fan, on social media. This was after Australia took 5/4 in a 35-ball spell on day three of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide on Saturday.

India resumed on the third day with the scorecard reading 9/1 with an overall lead of 62 runs. Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 5 while Bumrah had yet to score. While nightwatchman, Jasprit Bumrah was dismissed in the second over, it all went down south from there.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the first recognised batsman to fall with Cummins getting enough movement to get the edge.

But it was the introduction of Josh Hazelwood that turned the game on its head as he snared Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane in one over.

🗣 “That’s high class again from Hazlewood!” A 🦆 for Rahane and India have lost 4/0! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/kUWlOAMxSh — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 19, 2020

To make matters worse, India captain Virat Kohli fell to Cummins in the following over, leaving India at 19/6 after 14 overs. India’s scoreboard is the fewest runs at the fall of the 6th wicket in Australia since 1887.

Adelaide Test, December 2018 – Pat Cummins removes Virat Kohli caught at gully for 3. Adelaide Test, December 2020 – Pat Cummins removes Virat Kohli caught at gully for 4.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/fmFPT2JvMY — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) December 19, 2020

Quite remarkably, at the start of the day, India had a 56 percent chance of victory. That has fallen to 11 percent in 40 minutes of play.

The Indian batters could just score 36/9 after Mohammed Shami got retired hurt taking just 89 runs lead.

