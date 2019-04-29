Shoaib Malik to return home from England tour for personal reasons

Toggle Menu
Experienced Pakistan middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik will return home for 10 days from the ongoing tour of England due to personal reasons, the PCB said on Monday.

“The Pakistan cricket team management has given leave to Shoaib Malik so that he can return home to deal with a domestic issue. He is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days’ time,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The Board, however, did not clarify the reason behind granting such a leave to the veteran cricketer.

“The PCB will not be making any further comments and fully expects all concerned to respect Shoaib’s privacy,” it added.

Malik is part of the Pakistan squad currently in England to play the World Cup hosts in a five-match ODI series ahead of the game’s showpiece event starting May 30.

The announcement came just hours before Pakistan’s second tour game against Northamptonshire.

The break means Malik is set to miss the one-off T20I against England on May 5 and the first of the five ODIs against the hosts on May 8.

