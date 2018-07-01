Shoaib Malik third batsman to score 2000 T20I runs

Shoaib Malik was named the man-of-the-series against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo) Shoaib Malik was named the man-of-the-series against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik became the third batsman to reach 2000 runs in T20 Internationals on Sunday. Malik reached the milestone during his 92nd T20 innings against Zimbabwe in Harare. Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill are the two other batsmen to reach the 2000 run-mark. In his stellar career, the Pakistan middle-order mainstay has featured in 99 T20I matches and scored more than 2000 runs at an average of 31.58 and a strike rate of 122.63. The 36-year-old right-handed batsman, who is known for his hard-hitting skills, has been remarkably consistent in the shortest format of the game. Against Zimbabwe, he once again proved his worth with a quickfire 37 off 24 balls which propelled Pakistan to 182/4 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Shoaib Malik spoke to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media and revealed that he had no clue that he was nearing the milestone until the Scotland tour. “But I knew that I am the highest run scorer in T20I for Pakistan and I am very proud of it,” Malik said. “I am feeling great but not satisfied because there is a lot to come,” he added.

Recalling his journey so far Malik admitted that he never thought his career would span for so long. “Consistency in hard work and performance is the key to the success and no one should think that he will set any specific record rather just focus on the hard work and he will achieve his goals automatically,” he remarked.

Malik also said that winning the 2009 World T20 Cup was the most memorable moment in his T20 career. “The feelings at that time were dreamlike and you remember such moments for your whole life,” he concluded.

