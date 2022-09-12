scorecardresearch
Shoaib Malik posts cryptic tweet, questions ‘liking and disliking culture’ in Pakistan team

Malik was dropped after the last T20 world cup but hasn’t retired yet. In the past, he has argued with Rameez Raja over retirement and now Kamran Akmal urged him not to be this “honest”.

Shoaib Malik has played in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 116 T20Is for Pakistan. (File)

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, who was dropped after the last T20 world cup, has posted a cryptic tweet which has been interpreted as a comment on his non-selection for Asia Cup.

“When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest…” tweeted Malik after Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.

Soon, former Pakistan wicket-keeper and Malik’s team-mate replied to Malik with a tweet that ended with a smiley: “Ustad G …don’t be this much honest”

Malik has played 124 T20 Internationals, scoring 2435 runs, averaging 31.21. In all, he has played 472 T20s, scored 11,698 runs with 71 fifties and grabbed158 wickets.

Last year when there was speculation he would retire, Malik had said: “I am saying very clearly today I have not even thought about retirement. I have no plans to retire now because I am fit, I can bat, I can bowl.”

Two years back, Rameez Raja, who is the PCB chairman, now had commented that both Malik and Mohammad Hafeez should gracefully retire.

While Hafeez didn’t react, Malik had tweeted: “Yes @iramizraja bhai agreed. Since all 3 of us are the end of our careers let’s retire gracefully together – I’ll call and let’s plan this for 2022? @MHafeez22,” Malik tweeted tagging both Hafeez and Rameez.

Later, Rameez responded with two tweets, telling Malik that he had retired when he was the captain of Pakistan.

”@realshoaibmalik @MHafeez22 1-retire gracefully .. from what ?.. speaking my mind on pak cricket? Sticking my neck out for pak cricket ? Wanting pak cricket back at top ? No chance .. won’t be gracefully retiring from that ever Malik Sahib! as for ur post retirement plans,” Raja wrote in his first tweet.

“@realshoaibmalik @MHafeez22 2-would be tough to start commentating in 2022 as that would make you my age almost And talking of careers, don’t need a tutorial from u of all the ppl as history, which is a great teacher, would tell u that I retired while I was Captain of Pak team.”

Sep 12: Latest News