‘I am fit, I can bat and I can bowl’: Shoaib Malik shrugs off retirement rumours

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik on Friday made it clear that he has no intentions of taking retirement from the sport.

“I am saying very clearly today I have not even thought about retirement. I have no plans to retire now because I am fit, I can bat, and I can bowl,” the 39-year-old batsman told the media on Friday.

Malik had recently taken shots at the Pakistan team management in a series of tweets, inferring that captain Babar Azam was not being allowed to take his independent decisions and the head coach had personal likes and dislikes in selecting players.

He also called for the appointment of a white ball coach for the national team.

“I have recently signed two-year contracts in some leagues so where does the question of me taking retirement after the World Cup arise,” he said.

Malik made it clear that he was very fit and a performer.

“I can field in hotspots, I can take two runs and I can save two runs. When I have to bowl I can also bowl and I am batting well. My fitness is top grade,” he said.

Malik, despite now focussing only on T20 format since retiring from Test and ODI matches, has been kept out of the Pakistan white ball squad since last year as head coach Misbah-ul-Haq keep on trying several new players in the batting order.

Malik apparently has made it clear to the head coach that even if they consider selecting him again he will bat at number four on a set position and not be moved around like in the past.

Malik also made the point that whenever he played in the Pakistan Super League or other foreign leagues he kept on performing in the shortest format and even now worked very hard on his fitness to compete with younger players.

The veteran allrounder has played in 35 Tests, 287 one-day internationals and 116 T20 internationals for his country.