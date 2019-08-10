Watch: Shoaib Malik hits two ‘glass- breaking’ sixes during GT20 Canada match

Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik is in a great form especially after having announced retirement from One Day Internations post World Cup 2019. He is in action in the ongoing Global T20 Canada league he Malik made the headlines for an unusual record of breaking window glasses with this huge sixes.

Advertising

The veteran Pakistan batsman destroyed glass windows by hitting two sixes during a GT20 Canada match at CAA Centre in Brampton on Thursday. Vancouver Knights were playing Brampton Wolves in Qualifier 1 of Global T20 Canada.

Skipper Shoaib Malik and West Indies batsman Andre Russell were hitting the Vancouver Knights bowlers all around the park. New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi was bowling the 13th over of the 16-over game and it was the second delivery of Sodhi’s over that Malik clobbered for a 68-metre six over cover.

The ball went on to hit the window and the glass was left into pieces. Shoaib Malik’s bat continued to hit the ball in similar manner and his another six came off in compatriot Wahab Riaz’s ball. It went to backward point for a six and it also broke another window. Shoaib Malik ended up played a 26-ball 46-run innings in which he hit four boundaries and three sixes.

Highlights of Shoaib Malik’s knock: