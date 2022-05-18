Shoaib knew he was chucking, says Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag said that Shoaib Akhtar “used to jerk his elbow” and “knew he was chucking too.”

Speaking at the third episode of ‘Home of Heroes’ on Sports 18, Sehwag also confessed that it was easy for him to read Brett Lee’s ball because his “hand came down straight.” However, he could never anticipate Akhtar’s ball because he could never guess where the hand and ball would come from.

Sehwag said, “Shoaib knows he used to jerk his elbow; he knew he was chucking too. Why would ICC ban him otherwise?” “Brett Lee’s hand came down straight, so it was easy to pick the ball. But with Shoaib, you could never guess where the hand and the ball will come from.”

“I never feared facing Brett Lee, but with Shoaib, I could not trust what he would do if I hit him twice to the fence. Maybe a beamer or a toe-crushing yorker,” he added.

Sehwag has an impeccable record against Pakistan in the longest format of the game. He has played nine Tests against Pakistan and amassed 1,276 runs at an average of 91.14.

On scoring runs quickly, Sehwag said, “Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly all would score their centuries playing 150-200 balls. If I scored hundreds at the same rate, no one would remember me. I had to score runs faster than them to create my identity”.

Sehwag has gathered 8,536 runs in 104 Tests. In 251 ODIs, he has 8,273 runs while in 19 T20Is, he has 394 runs.