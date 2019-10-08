Shoaib Akhtar, Younis Khan mock Pakistan cricket’s bench strength by showing empty chair

Disappointed with Pakistan team’s poor performance against an inexperienced Sri Lankan side who beat them 2-0 in the three-match T20 series, former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Younis Khan, and cricket expert Nauman Niaz ripped apart their cricket board and its policies. The Number 1 T20I side Pakistan lost their first match by 64 runs and the second by 35 runs thanks to their poor batting and bowling shows.

Questioning PCB’s decision to give full power and authority to Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoiab Akhtar said Pakistan Cricket Board has forgotten how to build a team and they are simply after saving money. “Pakistan cricket will never improve by giving one person the entire power and responsibility. You can save money by appointing one person as Coach and selector, but the thing will only improve when the board will look for people who have an eye for the talent,” he said. Giving India’s example both Akhtar and Younis said that Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid are finding out talent at the grass-root level and Pakistan needs to rope in such former players to help the team in the current crisis.

Giving an example of India’s success, Akhtar said, “Virat Kohli is a bowler’s captain. Kohli is not doing captaincy when he is with the bowlers, he is enjoying the bowlers rattling the opposition. It is a good thing that Indian bowlers have such a good captain.”

Akhtar also revealed that Shami called him up after India’s World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand. The 44-year-old pacer said that he has always believed in Shami’s abilities as a reverse-swing bowler. “After India’s World Cup disappointment, Shami called me up and said he was feeling sad that he could not do well for India. I told him not to lose heart but to maintain his fitness. I told him that I want him to become an out and out fast bowler, he has a reverse swing, which is a luxury in the sub-continent, I told him you can become king of reverse swing,” said Akhtar.

“Now, you see what he has done, he has got wickets from a flat pitch in Visakhapatnam. I am very happy for him. Sadly, our Pakistani fast bowlers do not ask me how they can improve their bowling but the Indian bowlers like Shami are doing that. It is a sad scenario as far as my country is a concern,” Akhtar said.