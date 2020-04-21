‘I would have killed Wasim Akram had he asked me to do match-fixing’: Shoaib Akhtar

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has represented his country in 46 Tests and 163 ODIs. (Source: Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar) Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has represented his country in 46 Tests and 163 ODIs. (Source: Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar)

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar dropped another shocking comment when asked to speak on the issue of corruption surrounding Pakistan cricket. A report in Cricket Times stated that the bowler said that he would have killed former teammate Wasim Akram if he was asked to fix matches.

“I will say it very clearly that if Wasim Akram had asked me to do match-fixing, I would have destroyed him or even kill him. But he never said such a thing to me,” Akhtar was quoted saying by Pakistan Cricket.

Akhtar went on to clarify that he was never approached by Akram or any other person with such proposals. The Rawalpindi Express has represented his country in 46 Tests and 163 ODIs and feels that Akram’s brilliant bowling rescued Pakistan through many tough situation.

“I was watching few matches of the 1990s and I was amazed to see how Wasim Akram got Pakistan through impossible situations with his brilliant bowling,” he said.

“I played with him for seven to eight years and I can quote many instances where he gave me cover by taking the responsibility of picking up the top-order wickets while leaving the tail-enders for me.”

“He even let me bowl from my preferred bowling end even though he had a lot more wickets that I did,” Akhtar added.

Akhtar also admitted that he did not appreciate Akram much during his cricketing career, which is something that he is not proud about.

“After watching these old matches, I called him and apologised to for not truly appreciating his greatness while playing with him,” Shoaib Akhtar concluded.

This is not the first instance when the bowler has voiced his opinion against the corruption allegations looming Pakistan cricket.

In an interviews last year, Akhtar had said, “I was always of the belief that I can never cheat Pakistan, no match-fixing but I was surrounded by match-fixers. I was playing against 21 people (sic) — 11 theirs and 10 ours. Who knows who was the match-fixer.”

