‘Deliver or say goodbye’: Shoaib Akhtar warns Pakistan’s senior stars like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi could be axed

Pakistan cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar has said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could be thinking of dropping batting talisman Babar Azam from the One Day International side. Akhtar’s comments came a day before Pakistan began their ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and England at home. Akhtar also named senior players in the Pakistan team who he believes will go into the tri-series with an “unseen pressure” that this might be their last series for the national team if they do not perform.

“Will you have to inject Babar Azam into the Pakistan team? Of course, you will have to. Will the others have to play alongside him and adjust to his batting average? Yes, absolutely they will have to. Now we have to adjust. But would you drop him from the ODIs? I am just asking, leaving it as a question. I think the big question mark is there. I am telling you from the inside: this is something they are thinking, along those lines. I am not here to create a sensation about Babar Azam. I think he should play, and with the performances that he has and with the talent that he has, it should go towards his best utilisation. He should prove to PCB that ‘I am a worthy ODI player,’” Akhtar said on the Outside Edge show.