Resign or become Sarfaraz part two: Shoaib Akhtar warns Babar Azam

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam is reportedly unhappy with the recently announced squads for the tours to South Africa and Zimbabwe in April.

Several reports in the Pakistan media have also claimed that Azam raised his concerns with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and chief selector Mohammad Wasim after his suggestions on team selection were ignored.

However, there has been no official response to the matter.

Highlighting the matter, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has advised Babar Azam to remain firm on his stance and even asked him to resign as captain if his demands are not met.

Warning him against becoming ‘Sarfaraz part two’, Akhtar remarked that Azam should exercise his authority on team selection.

“We are hearing that Babar Azam is calling [Pakistan Cricket Board] and saying that his suggestions have been ignored regarding squad selection. If Babar Azam is so hurt and wants to become a brand, then he should resign right now and send a message that this can’t happen again. If he doesn’t do this, then he will become Sarfaraz part two,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan on PTV Sports.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq also criticized chief selector Mohammad Wasim for ignoring the captains choices.

“The important thing is that team is selected with consultation and I have already said many times that the most important person is the captain. Chief selector and coach are not the most important people because they can’t go inside the ground and the captain who has to make the team fight inside he should have the confidence.”

“Babar Azam is not impressed with the team selection and Mohammad Wasim is saying it’s not your concern. How can Mohammad Wasim say such a thing to Babar Azam? This is surprising. Now, where are those statements of Mohammad Wasim and the policies of the board saying that the captain will have the full authority and will have the main role in the selection?” said Inzamam on his YouTube channel.