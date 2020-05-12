‘Three hurting bouncers and can dismiss Steve Smith on fourth ball’: Shoaib Akhtar

In Frame: Shoaib Akhtar and Steve Smith. In Frame: Shoaib Akhtar and Steve Smith.

Steve Smith is arguably one of the best talent the modern era has ever witnessed. After being handed a year suspension from cricket, the former Aussie skipper graced his fans by playing some powerful knocks in The Ashes, which also was his first Test series after returning to the scene.

The left-handed batsman fetched 774 runs in the four matches he was a part of, which included three centuries. Smith stood tall in front of almost all the English bowlers but his resistance was equally challenged by Jofra Archer. The Barbados-origin cricketer troubled Smith with his ferocious bouncer and even knocked him down, forcing the player to step away from the pitch.

Taking a cue from Archer, it seems even former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes that he can knock down Smith with three grueling bouncers.

Responding to a tweet by ESPNcricinfo that compared the cricketers of the past and current era, Akhtar wrote, “Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol.”

Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol https://t.co/6vvmrfFHNK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 11, 2020

This is not the first time the Rawalpindi Express has voiced his stance on the Aussie cricketer. Earlier in November last year, Akhtar in a YouTube video commented about Smith’s batting technique, terming it to be poor.

“I am surprised how he does it. Steve Smith, you must have seen, he has no technique, style but yet very effective,” Akhtar had then said.

“I do not know how he (Steve Smith) does it. If he was playing in my time, would have definitely hit him. I would have tried to hurt him,” he added.

