Shoaib Akhtar reveals why he ‘would have conceded a six every day’ to Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar’s six against Shoaib Akhtar over the third-man region in a 2003 World Cup contest is considered iconic. (Source: AP Photo) Sachin Tendulkar’s six against Shoaib Akhtar over the third-man region in a 2003 World Cup contest is considered iconic. (Source: AP Photo)

Shoaib Akhtar turned back the pages to the 2003 World Cup, recollecting how a Sachin Tendulkar masterclass drowned Pakistan in Centurion, and how it is still fondly remembered by the fans.

Chasing a stiff 274 with Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar in the opposite ranks, Tendulkar scored a blistering 98 from 75 deliveries, helping India win a thrilling contest at the quadrennial event. The right-hand batsman’s innings comprised of seven boundaries and just one maximum, but that hit to Akhtar over the third-man region is still hailed as one of the iconic shots in cricketing history.

Expressing his thoughts on the contest, Akhtar said that Indians still relish the famous six struck by Tendulkar, adding if he had been aware of the fact, then he would have conceded a six every day.

“Sachin has been a very, very close friend of mine, he’s a tremendous guy, very humble. He’s been the greatest batsman, but I might have dismissed him 12-13 times in matches,” Akhtar said in an interaction with Zainab Abbas on an Instagram live.

“He hit me for a six in Centurion, which makes India very happy. They keep showing the same six. If I knew that one six can make 1.3 billion Indians so happy, I would have conceded a six every day,” he added.

The most famous six of a World Cup? #OnThisDay in 2003, chasing 273 v Pakistan, @sachin_rt smashed 98 off 75 balls with 12 fours, 1 six (off Shoaib Akhtar) at Centurion. Is this the best World Cup innings by Tendulkar? Quote this tweet & let us know.pic.twitter.com/ks0Y5MKrfK — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) February 29, 2020

India have maintained their supremacy over the neighbours in World Cup in both T20Is and ODIs. The Men in Blue have triumphed in all seven of their ODI World Cup meetings so far.

Akhtar also mentioned that he shared good relations with his Indian counterparts, adding Tendulkar, current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, and Yuvraj Singh to the list.

READ | ‘Jagmohan Dalmiya saved Shoaib Akhtar’s career from ending in 2000-01’

He also claimed that, apart from Pakistan, he has been loved tremendously from neighbouring fans in India and Bangladesh.

The Rawalpindi Express had recently proposed a three-match ODI series between both the countries to generate funds for the coronavirus pandemic, but was opposed by India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd