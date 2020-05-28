What makes Rahul Dravid India’s most decorated batsman? Shoaib Akhtar answers

In Frame: Former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Rahul Dravid. In Frame: Former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Rahul Dravid.

India is renowned for producing great batsmen and among the many names that have cropped up in several years, Rahul Dravid tops the chart. His rock-solid defence and stories of him remaining firm at one end of the crease for prolonged periods has become a part of cricketing folklore, something that earned him the title -The Wall.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, who is well-known for his soaring pace, also shares the same opinion about the Indian legend. In a recent talkshow on ESPNcricinfo Videocast with former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, the Rawalpindi Express hailed Dravid’s defensive approach and termed him as the most decorated Indian batsman.

“Among Indians, Rahul Dravid is the most decorated batsman. If he won’t offer me a shot, I would not be able to penetrate his defence,” Akhtar said.

In the chat, Akhtar rated former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis as one of the best all-rounders of the game. “I also think Jacques Kallis is one of the best all-rounders, and slip fielders cricket has ever produced,” he said.

The speedster also revealed how his teammate and former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq used to read the ball a second faster than others. “To be honest, it’s Inzamam-ul-Haq. See my action is very complicated unlike Bret Lee’s but I could not bowl him out even once in the nets in 10 years. I think he could read the ball a second faster than others.”

