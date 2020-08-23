Shoaib Akhtar slams lack of aggression of Pakistan’s ’embarassing’ bowlers

Shoaib Akhtar criticised the lack of aggression in the bowling of Pakistan’s pacers. (Source: File)

Shoaib Akhtar, the legendary former Pakistan pacer, slammed Pakistan’s performance in the ongoing final Test against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Zak Crawley (267) converted his maiden century into a double ton and shared a record-breaking 359-run partnership with Jos Buttler (152) on the second day as England declared their first innings on 583/8 on Saturday.

The 45-year-old criticised the lack of aggression in the bowling of Pakistan’s pacers.

“I have seen the attitude of aggressive bowlers, they have the intent of taking wickets, I do not know what is being taught to the current bowlers of Pakistan, there is no method, Naseem Shah keeps on bowling at just one area, there were no slower balls or bouncers,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“I don’t know why there is a lack of aggression, we are not net bowlers, we are playing Test matches.”

Akhtar also said that Pakistan have looked like an ordinary team in the third Test after losing the opening match in Manchester by three wickets and drawing the rain-interrupted second Test.

“Our players do not understand that when you do not have the right mindset, you can’t succeed. Pakistan looked a very ordinary team, the way we are playing, it is looking like we will face our biggest defeat on foreign soil since 2006,” he said.

“It is a very embarrassing performance from Pakistan, I was very hopeful of our side performing well in the series, Pakistan is looking like a club team, Crawley was set for scoring 300, but fortunately, he was dismissed.”

Pakistan were reduced to 24/3 at stumps on the second day, and were faltering at lunch on the third day on 41/4. Owing to Azhar Ali’s responsible unbeaten 82-run knock, they are now 158/5 at tea break on Sunday.

