I have more maal (money) than your baal (hair): Shoaib Akhtar to Virender Sehwag

Shoaib Akhtar introduced Virender Sehwag as his good friend during a YouTube chat on June 13. (Source: Videograb) Shoaib Akhtar introduced Virender Sehwag as his good friend during a YouTube chat on June 13. (Source: Videograb)

Shoaib Akhtar snapped back at Virender Sehwag, responding to the former Indian cricketer’s comments in 2016 that the former Pakistan bowler only praised Indian cricket for business purposes.

On his popular Youtube channel, Akhtar, who is known for his free-spirited nature, said that he praises the World No. one ODI team only when they do well and criticises them when they don’t. The Rawalpindi Express further took a jibe at his Indian counterpart saying that he had more money than hair on Sehwag’s head.

“There’s a video that has gone viral, it’s an old video of my friend Sehwag. Sehwag, you know, is a casual guy and speaks in a non-serious manner. But he had said that Shoaib Akhtar wants money so he praises India,” Akhtar said on his Youtube channel on Wednesday.

In the video that went viral in 2016 with comedian Vikram Sathaye, Sehwag had said that Akhtar would have never praised India so much during his playing days and is doing just for the sake of business motives.

“I have more maal (money) than you have baal (hair) on your head. If you are not able to fathom that I have such high followers, then understand it. It has taken me 15 years to become Shoaib Akhtar. Yes, I have a huge fan following in India, but I criticised them when they did not play well in the first ODI against Australia,” Akhtar said.

“I’m saying this in a funny way, please take it as a joke,” he added. “Viru, it is a joke, let’s keep it as a joke.”

Akhtar further said that all Pakistan YouTubers praise Virat Kohli’s men when they play well in a series. “Just tell me one Pakistan YouTuber who does not praise India when their team does well. Ramiz Raja, Shahid Afridi all praise the Indian side when they do well. Tell me one thing, isn’t it right that the Men in Blue are in fact the number one side in the world, isn’t it right that Kohli is the number one batsman in the world,” Akhtar said.

“I do not understand what is the problem people have when I am giving my opinion on matters related to cricket. I have played for Pakistan for 15 years, I am not famous for just doing the YouTube thing. I was the fastest bowler in the world,” he added.

After India clinched the three-match ODI series against Australia, Akhtar had praised Rohit Sharma for his match-winning century. “When Rohit Sharma is on song, he doesn’t care whether it is a good ball or a bad ball. He has so much of time, so much elegance when he plays his shots. Everything becomes easy for him, it comes very naturally to him. At a place like M Chinnaswamy, where it is conducive for batting, then Rohit Sharma becomes very ruthless. Usne maar maar ke bharta nikaal dia bowlers ka (He beat the bowlers to a pulp). He went after (Adam) Zampa, went after Mitchell Starc. The cut shot he hit was like the one Sachin (Tendulkar) hit me. Australia were annihilated today,” said the former Pakistan pacer had said.

