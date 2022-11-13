‘Aap current team se khel rahe ho….avoid karo in cheezo ko’ (You are playing from the current team….avoid these things): Shahid Afridi responds to Mohammed Shami’s tweet

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi expressed disappointment over Mohammed Shami’s tweet to Shoaib Akhtar.

“Aap current team se khel rahe ho….avoid karo in cheezo ko (You are playing from the current team….avoid these things),” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

Following Pakistan’s defeat to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup final, Shami had quote tweeted Akhtar’s heartbreak emoji expressing tweet with the response, “Sorry brother. It’s call karma.”

Sorry brother It’s call karma 💔💔💔 https://t.co/DpaIliRYkd — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 13, 2022

Afridi also added, “See, we cricketers are ambassadors, we are like role models and we always try that the strains between the two countries should end. In my opinion, there shouldn’t be such things that spread hatred.”

“We should build relationships and sports is something through which our relationships can get better for the good. We want to build relationships with them (India), we want to play (cricket) with them.”

Playing the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan were restricted at 137/8 in their quota of 20 overs after being put in to bat first.

Jos Buttler-led England would chase down the total in 19 overs with five wickets in hand to clinch their second T20 World title and become the first team to hold the T20 and ODI World title.